Allow Sikh jatha to go to Pakistan, Akal Takht urges Centre

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday said that the Centre has committed a historic wrong by not permitting the Sikh jatha (group) to go to Pakistan to attend the centenary of the Nankana Sahib massacre at the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak on February 21. He urged the Union government to reconsider its decision.

In a video message released in Amritsar, Giani Harpreet Singh said, “The Nankana Sahib massacre is an important chapter in the history of Sikhs who sacrificed self to liberate the sacred historic gurdwaras from the clutches of mahants who were indulging in immoral acts under the patronage of British rulers. To mark the centenary of the massacre, the main event is being organised at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, while in India the centennial functions are being organised at Godharpur village in Gurdaspur district.”

“The Indian government is extremely wrong in denying the Sikh jatha permission to attend the main event in Pakistan,” he said.

Cites Kumbh being held in March to counter Covid-19 argument

Besides security, the government has cited the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason to deny permission. To this, he said, “The Kumbh festival is being held in March. Crores will take a dip during the festival and no restriction has been imposed. Secondly, this festival is organised every 12 years, but the centenary of Saka Nankana Sahib has come after 100 years. Denying permission to attend an event that comes after 100 years is unfortunate.”

“Sikhs and Hindus from Sindh and other distant areas of Pakistan will travel to Nankana Sahib to attend the event in large numbers. They are eager to listen to Sri Harmandar Sahib’s ragi jathas (groups of traditional Gurbani singers) who were to be a part of the jatha. Besides, Pakistan’s sangat was looking forward to listen to Sikh preacher Bhai Pinderpal Singh’s address”, said the head of the highest Sikh temporal seat, who was to lead the Pakistan-bound jatha.

Jagir Kaur writes to Modi, Shah to register SGPC protest

“The government still has time to reconsider its decision. We have a day,” he said.

On Thursday, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Bibi Jagir Kaur also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to register the SGPC’s protest against the denial of permission and urged them to reconsider the decision.

Of the 700 pilgrims granted visa by Pakistan, 505 were part of the SGPC jatha and were to leave by road via the Attari-Wagah border.