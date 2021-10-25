All-party meeting in Punjab demands Centre to roll back notification extending BSF’s jurisdiction

An all-party meeting in Chandigarh to discuss the Centre’s decision to extend the Border Security Force’s (BSF) jurisdiction in the border states, has unanimously passed a resolution that the notification should be rolled back by the Union government.

The parties also decided to call on a session of the state assembly, if the Centre sticks with its decision, news agency ANI reported, citing Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

“All parties unanimously passed a resolution that this notification be rolled back (by Central Govt). If the government does not do it, parties decided that a session of Vidhan Sabha be called over this,” ANI quoted CM Channi as saying after the all-party meeting.

"As this is a matter related to Punjab and Punjabis, and because law and order is a state subject and it's like a raid on our rights in the federal structure, all political parties in Punjab will come together in the fight to make Centre withdraw the notification,” he also said.

Briefing on his government’s plan of action against the extension of BSF’s jurisdiction, Channi said that the Punjab assembly would be convened in the next 10 or 15 days and a resolution against the notification would be passed. He also said that a resolution against the three contentious farm laws would also be passed during the session.

The chief minister said that the state government would approach the Supreme Court regarding the matter. “Political parties will hold agitations against the extension of BSF jurisdiction in Punjab. We will also approach the Supreme Court seeking justice in this matter,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, leaders from various political parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) attended the meeting in Punjab convened by Channi. However, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) boycotted the meeting saying that there was no conflict between the BSF and the state police, ANI had reported.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also said that public order was the responsibility of the state government and accused the Centre of weakening the country’s federal structure. In a series of tweets, he also said that the Centre was creating a “state within a state.”

“Centre is weakening country’s federal structure, by creating “a State within a State” BSF means Border Security Force, What is definition of border ? 50 Kms ?? Public order, which connotes public peace & safety is primarily the responsibility of State Govt (Entry 1, State list),” he tweeted.

He further alleged that in West Bengal, another border state, the BSF “violated” the constitutional provision of the country in the “name of security and there is a possibility that instances of torture, false cases, arbitrary detention and illegal arrests would happen in Punjab too.”