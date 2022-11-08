Al-Qaeda operative arrested in Ramban, hand grenade recovered

Security forces on Monday arrested an operative of the Al-Qaeda and recovered a hand grenade from his possession in Ramban district, police officials said.

The accused was identified as Amiruddin Khan, son of Mostafa Khan, a native of Mashita Haora in West Bengal.

“The Al-Qaeda operative was arrested with a hand grenade, and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against him,” said Mohita Sharma SSP, Ramban.

She informed that the investigation has been initiated.

A police source confided that the terror operative had been working in the area as a religious scholar.

An FIR under sections of the Arms Act, section 4 of the Explosives Act and sections 13 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been registered against the accused.