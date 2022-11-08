Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Al-Qaeda operative arrested in Ramban, hand grenade recovered

Al-Qaeda operative arrested in Ramban, hand grenade recovered

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 12:47 AM IST

The accused was identified as Amiruddin Khan, son of Mostafa Khan, a native of Mashita Haora in West Bengal

Representational image.
ByHT Correspondent

Security forces on Monday arrested an operative of the Al-Qaeda and recovered a hand grenade from his possession in Ramban district, police officials said.

The accused was identified as Amiruddin Khan, son of Mostafa Khan, a native of Mashita Haora in West Bengal.

“The Al-Qaeda operative was arrested with a hand grenade, and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against him,” said Mohita Sharma SSP, Ramban.

She informed that the investigation has been initiated.

A police source confided that the terror operative had been working in the area as a religious scholar.

An FIR under sections of the Arms Act, section 4 of the Explosives Act and sections 13 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been registered against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP