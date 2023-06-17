Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Daughters of two Punjab farmers commissioned as flying officers

Daughters of two Punjab farmers commissioned as flying officers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 17, 2023 09:38 PM IST

Ivraj Kaur and Prabhsimran Kaur from Punjab have been commissioned as flying officers from the Air Force Academy, Dundigal in Hyderabad

Two alumnae of Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) for Girls, SAS Nagar (Mohali) Ivraj Kaur and Prabhsimran Kaur have been commissioned as flying officers from the Air Force Academy, Dundigal in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Flying Officer Ivraj Kaur has been commissioned as a helicopter pilot, while Prabhsimran will be joining the education branch of the Air Force. (HT Photo)
Flying Officer Ivraj Kaur has been commissioned as a helicopter pilot, while Prabhsimran will be joining the education branch of the Air Force.

Ivraj’s father is the daughter of Jaspreet Singh, a farmer from Rupnagar district, while Prabhsimran’s father, Paramjit Singh, is also a farmer hailing from Gurdaspur district. President of India, Droupadi Murmu, reviewed the passing out parade at the Air Force Academy.

Congratulating both the girls for their feat, Punjab minister Aman Arora said the success of both the girls will surely spur children from the small towns and villages of Punjab to explore opportunities in serving the nation as commissioned officers in defence services.

Expressing happiness over the two alumni being commissioned as Flying Officers, the director of the institute, Major General Jasbir Singh Sandhu, AVSM (retd), said that this achievement will further boost their efforts of sending more girls from the state to the various armed forces pre-commission training academies.

