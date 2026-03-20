Aman Arora opens Sunam RUB before clearance, railways objects

letterschd@hindustantimes.com Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora. (HT Photo)

Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora opened a newly constructed railway underbridge (RUB) in Sunam before formal clearance, drawing objections from the Northern Railway, which has urged authorities to keep the structure closed until completion and safety approvals are in place.

In a letter addressed to the sub-divisional magistrate of Sunam Udham Singh Wala, the assistant divisional engineer of the railway’s Patiala division stated that while the project is in its final stages, several critical works and safety measures are still pending. The railway authorities emphasised that the underbridge must not be opened to the public until it is fully completed, inspected and formally commissioned.

The letter warned that any forcible opening before completion could lead to unsafe conditions, adding that responsibility for any untoward incident would rest with the state government and authorities concerned .

The controversy erupted after Aman Arora opened the RUB to the public on Thursday, citing public inconvenience caused by traffic congestion and frequent accidents in the area.

However, the move drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which termed it a “political gimmick.” BJP district president Daman Thind Bajwa alleged that due procedures were bypassed for political mileage and claimed that no final inspection or approval had been granted by railway authorities.

She also pointed to a recent incident where a bus got stuck in another underpass that had been opened prematurely, leading to chaos and forcing the railways to install girders as a preventive measure.

Minister Arora could not be contacted for comments. Responding to the criticism, the minister’s officer on special duty (OSD) Amritpal Singh said the decision was taken in view of long-standing public demand. The bridge was largely complete, with only minor works such as painting remaining. He added that the location is crucial, as any disruption often leads to major traffic snarls extending towards Bathinda due to lack of alternative routes.