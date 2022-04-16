Amanjot Kaur to lead Chandigarh women in T20 meet

Amanjot Kaur will lead the Chandigarh team in the upcoming senior women’s T20 tournament starting from April 18.

Chandigarh has been placed in the Elite C group wherein they will be competing against the likes of Mithali Raj-led Railways, Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Chandigarh will start its campaign on April 18 against Karnataka followed by Delhi on April 19. They will play the third match against Madhya Pradesh on April 21 and fourth against Railways on April 22. Chandigarh’s last match is against Himachal Pradesh on April 24. All the matches will be played in Rajkot, Gujarat.

They will face stiff competition from the teams placed in their group. All the other teams are formidable and experienced.

Chandigarh team: Twinkle Pathak, Monica Pandey, Amanjot Kaur (captain), Shivangi Yadav, Kumari Shibi, Priyanka Guleria, Parul Saini, Rameeza, Nisha Das, Kashvee Gautam (vice-captain), Parushi Prabhakar, Manisha Badhan, Rajni Devi, Sarah, Nandini Sharma, Anuradha Bisht, Jyoti, Shivani Thakur, Tanishqa, Jyoti Kumari, Eknoor Kaur, Mehak,

Support staff: Nagesh Gupta (coach), Raj Yadav (trainer) and Jasvir Kaur (physio).