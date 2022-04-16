Amanjot Kaur to lead Chandigarh women in T20 meet
Amanjot Kaur will lead the Chandigarh team in the upcoming senior women’s T20 tournament starting from April 18.
Chandigarh has been placed in the Elite C group wherein they will be competing against the likes of Mithali Raj-led Railways, Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
Chandigarh will start its campaign on April 18 against Karnataka followed by Delhi on April 19. They will play the third match against Madhya Pradesh on April 21 and fourth against Railways on April 22. Chandigarh’s last match is against Himachal Pradesh on April 24. All the matches will be played in Rajkot, Gujarat.
They will face stiff competition from the teams placed in their group. All the other teams are formidable and experienced.
Chandigarh team: Twinkle Pathak, Monica Pandey, Amanjot Kaur (captain), Shivangi Yadav, Kumari Shibi, Priyanka Guleria, Parul Saini, Rameeza, Nisha Das, Kashvee Gautam (vice-captain), Parushi Prabhakar, Manisha Badhan, Rajni Devi, Sarah, Nandini Sharma, Anuradha Bisht, Jyoti, Shivani Thakur, Tanishqa, Jyoti Kumari, Eknoor Kaur, Mehak,
Support staff: Nagesh Gupta (coach), Raj Yadav (trainer) and Jasvir Kaur (physio).
Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide among 2 held for Patiala kabaddi club chief’s murder
A week after the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force was set up, it arrested two gangsters from neighbouring Uttarakhand and Haryana. One of them is a former student union leader Harbir Singh Dhindsa, who is the main accused behind local kabaddi club president Dharminder Singh Bhinda's murder near Punjabi University in Patiala on April 5. Harbir is a close aide of gangster Lawence Bishnoi.
Punjab govt likely to announce 300 units of free electricity on April 16
Patiala: The AAP government in Punjab, which completes one month in office on Saturday, is likely to announce 300 units of free electricity to households, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann met Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday to discuss the scheme of providing free electricity in Punjab for up to 300 units.
PGTI Players Championship 2022: In-form Yuvraj Sandhu walks away with title
Chandigarh's Yuvraj Singh Sandhu continued his red-hot form with his third title win in five months at the ₹50 lakh TATA Steel Players Championship 2022 presented at Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday. Yuvraj (70-67-65-69), playing at his home course, shot a resolute three-under 69 in the final round to end up with a one-stroke victory at 17-under 271. Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah last round 70 saw him claim the runner-up position at 16-under 272.
Punjab govt transfers 17 IPS officers
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 17 IPS and a Punjab Police Service officer. Among the IPS officers who have been shuffled is the DIG of the newly formed Anti-Gangster Task Force, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who has been transferred and posted as the DIG of Rupnagar Range, replacing Arun Kumar Mittal, who will now be IGP Crime Bureau of Investigation (BoI), Chandigarh.
For UP urban development minister, speed is of the essence as cleanliness campaign gets going
Soon after taking charge as cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, Arvind Kumar Sharma had made an interesting remark. It has been just a fortnight since Arvind Kumar Sharma took charge as UP urban development minister. A 60-day special drive has been launched. Besides, 24x7 control rooms, 202 WhatsApp groups and toll-free helpline (18001800101) have been set up. A detailed government order regarding the need to ensure cleanliness and fixing accountability has been issued.
