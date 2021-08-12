Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amarinder meets PM Modi, presses for repeal of three farm laws

Says the stir has the potential of posing security threat as Pak-backed forces are looking to exploit disgruntlement against govt
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Punjab chief minister Capt Amrinder Singh with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately initiate steps for the repeal of the controversial three agriculture laws and amend the legislation to include farmers in the free legal aid category.

The CM, who met Modi in New Delhi, called for immediate review and revocation of the three laws that have triggered widespread resentment among farmers who are protesting at the Delhi borders since November last year.

Pointing to the prolonged agitation, which has claimed the lives of more than 400 farmers and farm workers, Amarinder said the stir had the potential of posing security threat to Punjab and the country as Pakistan-backed anti-India forces are looking to exploit the disgruntlement against the government.

The CM said the continued agitation was not only impacting economic activities in Punjab but also had the potential to affect the social fabric. He claimed that earlier too he had urged the PM to call a meeting with an all-party delegation from Punjab.

He further underlined the need to compensate the farmers for the management of paddy straw at 100 per quintal and allay the fears of fertiliser shortage which could aggravate their problems. The CM stressed that due to fragmentation of landholdings and persistent disputes with lessees, market operators and agents, the farmers are also facing more litigation these days.

“It is, thus, the need of the hour to amend section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, to include farmers and farm workers in the category of those entitled to free legal services to pursue and defend themselves in courts to secure their livelihood,” he said.

The CM urged Modi to advise the Union ministries dealing with farmer welfare and laws to carry out necessary amendments to the Legal Services Authorities Act in the larger interest of the farming community.

