Amarinder sets 7-point agenda for his govt in final year before polls

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday directed all ministries and departments to adopt a proactive approach towards realising the seven-point ‘Agenda 2022’ that he had unveiled in the Vidhan Sabha on Friday.

The seven-point agenda includes, protecting the wealth and land (zarr and zameen) of the state; ensuring peaceful co-existence (Shantmayee Samaj); saving lives and livelihood (Jaan and Jahan) of all Punjabis against all odds; reaching out to every needy person (Zarrorat Mand) to alleviate his economic miseries, and providing them their due benefits under the socio-economic programmes of the government; empowering youths (Sashakt Naujawan); providing adequate food, and shelter at affordable prices (sasti roti and pakki chhat); and developing every village and town of the state so that everybody gets an equal opportunity to live a quality life.

The overarching goal of the agenda is to ensure the development of a ‘Kaamyab and Khushal Punjab’.

Pointing out that of the 546 promises that his party had made in the manifesto during the 2017 state elections, Capt Amarinder said that the remaining commitments will also be fulfilled in the time left.