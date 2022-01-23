Amarinder Singh denies possibility of post-poll alliance with Congress, AAP in Punjab

Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) supremo and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday ruled out the possibility of a post-poll alliance with the Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying his party had a clear tie-up with the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

In an interview with a TV channel, Amarinder said the three parties were working on a common minimum programme to secure the future of people of Punjab, and that the CM face of the alliance was yet to be decided.

The former CM denied dearth of “good people” in the PLC and that as a senior party, the BJP wanted more seats.

Hoping that the Election Commission would soon relax the Covid restrictions, Amarinder said he will go to all 117 constituencies to take his message to the people and seek votes on the basis of his own achievements as chief minister as well as the Modi government’s accomplishments at the national level.

Dismissing chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s denial of involvement in illegal sand mining as a total lie, he said that he as CM had received specific inputs that Channi was part of illegal mining along with several other Congress leaders and MLAs from Punjab.