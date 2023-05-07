AAP, BJP deceived voters with misleading promises: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday said that both AAP and BJP concentrated specifically on “self-promotion and branding” and deliberately ignored demands of the voters. Progress, development and public welfare was never the priority of both the parties. It only misled voters with their fake guarantees and illusionary promises to grab power, he added.

Warring said BJP promised farmers to waive off their loan but the three controversial farm laws exposed its anti-farmer and anti-people face. (HT File Photo)

During the last leg of election campaign in Jalandhar, while addressing a public meeting, the PPCC chief said that AAP betrayed the women of the state with its false promise of giving ₹1000 per month, better healthcare and other promises, the BJP deceived the voters with its ‘jumlas’ of ₹15 lakh to every citizen, cheaper petrol/diesel and LPG cylinders, and false claims of eliminating corruption and terrorism. He added that BJP promised farmers to waive off their loan but the three controversial farm laws exposed its anti-farmer and anti-people face. “It was the arrogance of BJP leadership that forced farmers to leave their houses and sit on the roads on Delhi border for more than a year for their rights,” Warring said.

