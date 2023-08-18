Mann govt wasted money on publicity, slow on flood relief: Congress

Staging a protest for compensation to flood victims, Punjab Pradesh Congress (PPC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state, accusing it of poor management and apathy. Rescue teams in the areas falling along Beas river in Gurdaspur on Thursday. (HT Photo)

“The ruling AAP has failed in fulfilling the poll promises, mainly that of providing instant compensation to people in case of a natural disaster like floods.”

“We would keep raising their voice till the Punjab CM provides adequate compensation for flood victims,” said Warring.

Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi said, “The government has been wasting thousands of crores on advertisements and self-promotion but has not been able to compensate the flood-hit victims.”

“It is shameful that Mann, who calls himself a teacher’s son, has not been able to address the grievances of farmers and those who lost everything in the recent floods,” said Channi.

Former cabinet minister Rana Gurjeet Singh said it is the responsibility of the state government to compensate people who lost their house, valuables, and cattle.