Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mann govt wasted money on publicity, slow on flood relief: Congress

Mann govt wasted money on publicity, slow on flood relief: Congress

ByHT Correspondent, Nawanshahr
Aug 18, 2023 12:20 AM IST

Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi said, “The government has been wasting thousands of crores on advertisements and self-promotion but has not been able to compensate the flood-hit victims.”

Staging a protest for compensation to flood victims, Punjab Pradesh Congress (PPC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state, accusing it of poor management and apathy.

Rescue teams in the areas falling along Beas river in Gurdaspur on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Rescue teams in the areas falling along Beas river in Gurdaspur on Thursday. (HT Photo)

“The ruling AAP has failed in fulfilling the poll promises, mainly that of providing instant compensation to people in case of a natural disaster like floods.”

“We would keep raising their voice till the Punjab CM provides adequate compensation for flood victims,” said Warring.

Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi said, “The government has been wasting thousands of crores on advertisements and self-promotion but has not been able to compensate the flood-hit victims.”

“It is shameful that Mann, who calls himself a teacher’s son, has not been able to address the grievances of farmers and those who lost everything in the recent floods,” said Channi.

Former cabinet minister Rana Gurjeet Singh said it is the responsibility of the state government to compensate people who lost their house, valuables, and cattle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out