Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amarinder Singh to address press conference tomorrow. What's on the cards?
chandigarh news

Amarinder Singh to address press conference tomorrow. What's on the cards?

Singh's address also comes ahead of the crucial assembly polls in Punjab early next year.
Amarinder Singh to address press conference tomorrow: Media advisor. (File photo)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh will address a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday, captain's media advisor Raveen Thukral said in a tweet on Tuesday. "Former Punjab CM @capt_amarinder will address a Press Conference in Chandigarh tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct 27) at 11 am. The event will be telecast live on his Facebook Page. Do tune in," Raveen Thukral tweeted.

People familiar with the development said Amarinder Singh is expected to announce his resignation from the Congress and float his own party, which is likely to be named ‘The Punjab Lok Congress’.

Also Read: 'Will stick to real issues': Navjot Sidhu amid Aroosa Alam row with Congress

Singh tendered his resignation from the post of chief minister of Punjab last month following a bitter power tussle with Congress’ state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu. The former chief minister later announced he will be quitting the Congress, and float his political party to serve the interests of Punjab and its people. He also said he will have no problem tying up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if the three central farm laws farmers are protesting against are withdrawn.

RELATED STORIES

Amarinder was recently embroiled in a controversy over his Pakistani friend Aroosa Alam, with deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa suspecting her links with Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Randhawa also said that the state government will conduct a probe into the matter. Amarinder Singh on Monday released Alam's photos with several senior politicians and other dignitaries, asking the detractors to think before speaking.

Singh's address also comes ahead of the crucial assembly polls in Punjab early next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
capt. amarinder singh punjab
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP