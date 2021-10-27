'Amarinder sold Punjab's interest to save his skin', says Sidhu; Ex-CM hits back

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday took a dig at former chief minister Amarinder Singh by saying that the latter sold the interests of the state. Sidhu said that Captain Amarinder was the negative force that stalled the justice and development of Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Amarinder Singh announced the formation of a new political party, months before the high-stakes assembly elections in Punjab next year.

Singh claimed that he might form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Yes, I will be forming a new party. The name will be announced once the Election Commission clears it, along with the symbol. My lawyers are working on it," he said while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Moments after the announcement, Sidhu tweeted, “We the 78 MLAs of Congress, could never imagine that we received an arm-twisted, ED controlled BJP loyal chief minister of Punjab @capt_amarinder… who sold the interests of Punjab to save his skin! You were the negative force stalling Justice and development of Punjab,”

“You wanted to close doors on me, as I was raising the voice of the People, speaking truth to power! The last time you formed your own party, you lost your ballot, garnering only 856 votes … People of Punjab are again waiting to punish you for compromising on the interests of Punjab,” the Sidhu said in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh reacted sharply to the Punjab Congress president's tweets and said that Sidhu just keeps 'shooting nonsense from his mouth', adding he had been meeting all central ministers to discuss the state issues.

Sidhu has been in a war of words with Amarinder Singh for months. In September, Singh resigned as Punjab's chief minister following a bitter power tussle with Sidhu. He was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi.

Recently, a squabble broke out between Amarinder Singh and other leaders of the Punjab Congress over the former's friendship with Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam.

Congress Navjot Kaur, the wife of Sidhu, hit out at Singh by saying that not a single post of any official took place in Punjab without any money or gifts to Aroosa Alam.

Amid sharp exchanges between Punjab Congress and Singh over this friendship, Sidhu said on Sunday that the state should concentrate on real issues that concern every Punjabi and future generations.