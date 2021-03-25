Amarinder to inaugurate new-look Amritsar district admn complex today

Lingering on for the last seven years, Punjab’s first-of-its-kind district administrative complex with a heritage look inspired by Sikh architecture will be virtually inaugurated by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday.

The foundation stone of the project, aimed at providing all the facilities under one roof, missed several deadlines, was laid by the then deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal in 2013 at an estimated cost of ₹74 crore. The project cost was revised from time to time as its completion got delayed due to lack of funds.

“The complex has two wings — civil and police. Nearly ₹93 crore were spent on it. The building is not fully complete yet. While civil wing has been completed, work on the police wing will be over by June,” said deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira.

The building design was prepared by the department of architecture of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) on the pattern of the architecture of historic Khalsa College. So, this building has been given heritage look.

The civil wing contains the offices of departments of education, revenue, excise and taxation, district attorney, labour, animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, employment, and information and public relations besides the DC’s.

These offices currently run from old buildings which are in dilapidated condition.

Two basements have been constructed in the five-storey building for parking of vehicles and the complex has two entrances — one for the public and the other for ‘VIPs’.

Besides, the building has two elevators.