Amarjit Singh is the new PCA president

ByShalini Gupta, Mohali
Feb 26, 2023 04:00 AM IST

After a gap of four months, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) now has a president.

Preet Mohinder Singh Banga and Sunil Gupta were elected as vice-president and treasurer unanimously, respectively. (HT Photo)

On Saturday, Amarjit Singh was elected as the PCA chief unopposed, during the special general meeting and elections for the state cricket body’s vacant posts at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Preet Mohinder Singh Banga and Sunil Gupta were elected as vice-president and treasurer unanimously, respectively.

Amarjit Singh, a hotelier from Bathinda, has been formerly associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, while Banga has served in the PCA Apex Council in the past. Gupta, a chartered accountant, was formerly the director of Canara Bank and is currently the vice-chairman of the Punjab Economic Policy and Planning Board.

Harsimran Singh (advocate at Punjab and Haryana high court), Vikrant Gupta (former Punjab cricketer and TV journalist) and Sanjeet Singh (real estate businessman) were also elected unopposed as members of the PCA apex council. Dharam Vir, electoral officer, announced them as elected unopposed.

‘Need to pick players from grassroots level’

Speaking about his agenda, Amarjit Singh said, “I want to visit each district of Punjab to take feedback and suggestions. It is important that players are picked and identified from the grassroots level and trained to become top-notch cricketers. We are also thrilled to organise the IPL matches this season after a gap of three years. Then the Punjab Premier League (PPL) is also in the pipeline. And foremost is the completion of PCA’s Mullanpur Stadium so that international matches are conducted there at the soonest. I will also work on another international stadium in another city of Punjab during my tenure.”

PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna said, “The PCA general body unanimously approved all agendas, including organising PPL. A sub-committee will be constituted to study the model of different state cricket leagues. It is a way forward for PCA. Former cricketer and our chief adviser Harbhajan Singh has been fantastic in helping us with things and promoting the sport.”

Meanwhile, Punjab U-16 team captain Arjun Rajput received a cheque for 11 lakh from the newly elected president. Arjun had led Punjab in winning the Vijay Merchant Trophy, bringing glory to the state.

India women’s U-19 World Cup winning team member Mannat Kashyap was also presented a cheque for 5 lakh by former Punjab PCA president Rajinder Gupta, who is chairman of the Trident Group.

Ravneet Ricky, the chief coach of the victorious U-16 boys’ team, was also given a cheque for 5 lakh.

