Amarnath Yatra advance registration from April 15

The advance registration for the annual Amarnath Yatra in South Kashmir Himalayas will commence from April 15 across 554 designated bank branches in the country. Pilgrims will be required to submit a valid compulsory health certificate, issued on or after April 8, 2026, by an authorised doctor or medical institution, along with the prescribed fee of ₹150 per permit. (Picture only for representational purpose)

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has issued a detailed step-by-step procedure for pilgrims on its official website — https://jksasb.nic.in/#.

Officials said the registration and issuance of travel permits will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to a fixed daily quota for each route at every designated branch.

As per the guidelines, only those aged between 13 and 70 years will be eligible for registration, while women with more than six weeks of pregnancy will not be permitted to undertake the pilgrimage, even if they possess the mandatory health certificate.

For the 2026 yatra, registration will be carried out in real time through Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC authentication, and permits will be generated online through the official portal of the shrine board, guidelines said.

“In case of technical issues in biometric authentication, a provision for manual data entry with webcam-based photo capture has been kept as a fallback option,” the guidelines read.

Pilgrims will be required to submit a valid compulsory health certificate (CHC), issued on or after April 8, 2026, by an authorised doctor or medical institution, along with the prescribed fee of ₹150 per permit.