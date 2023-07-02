Amarnath Yatra: First batch of pilgrims begins journey towards cave shrine

l Devotees undertaking the Amarnath Yatra started their pilgrimage to the cave shrine in Kashmir Himalayas from the base camps in south and central Kashmir on Saturday.

First batch of pilgrims on their way to the cave shrine via Baltal route on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Officials said that pilgrims started the trek from Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district and Nunwan base camp in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

On Friday, the first batch of 3,488 pilgrims had left Jammu and reached Pahalgam and Baltal base camps.

The air reverberated with religious chants as officials, including nodal officer Balatal axis Raghav Langer flagged off the batch of pilgrims for the journey to the cave shrine from Domail, Baltal in Ganderbal.

From Nunwan, the yatris were flagged off by Piyush Singla, nodal officer Pahalgam axis.

Pilgrims were brimming with enthusiasm amid the heavy security.

“We have full support of the security forces and there is nothing to fear. Let everybody come and have a glimpse of Lord Shiva,” a pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh said at Baltal.

At the Nunwan base camp, pilgrims were all praise for the arrangements, including tents, toilets, water and langars.

“This is our first time here. Although we were apprehensive, the arrangements are perfect and we are feeling secure,” said another pilgrim.

The annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine at a height of 3,880 metre in south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from both the camps.

While Pahalgam is the longer but easier route, Baltal route’s steepness makes it difficult, despite it being shortet. This year, administration has widened the tracks, installed railings and lights for the ease of the pilgrims.

Those taking the Baltal route return from the pilgrimage on the same day. The journey through Pahalgam takes a few days to complete.

Present during the flagging off ceremony at Pahalgam, deputy commissioner Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid said that they are ensuring proper facilities for the pilgrims.

“Shri Amarnath shrine Board (SASB), administration and local service providers have worked for the arrangements. We hope that the yatra takes place smoothly and pilgrims take back the message of unity and happiness from Kashmir,” he said.

Over 3,00,000 pilgrims have so far registered for the annual pilgrimage from July 1 to August 31.

Officials said that three-tier security is in place for the pilgrimage and every suspicious vehicle is being checked by the security personnel. Bulletproof vehicles are placed at sensitive spots with security personnel keeping a vigil on the national highway that leads towards the base camps.

At least 15 pilgrims were killed last year following a cloudburst at the cave shrine.

CRPF has deployed mountain rescue teams at multiple places and drone cameras are in place at sensitive locations for surveillance. State and national disaster response forces have been deployed at base camps.

They said that there is round-the-clock surveillance in place including the deployment of quadcopters, night vision devices and anti-drone mechanism.

At Pahalgam base camp, army commander of 1 sector RR, Amandeep Malhi, while addressing the media, said that they have been steadfast in preparations for the yatra in sync with SASB, police, central armed police forces (CAPF) and civil administration.

“We have multi layered security arrangements in place with deployments of army troops, police and companies of CAPF also. There is a 24*7 seamless integrated surveillance plan in place,” he said.

“Our deployment and domination cater to any threats emanating from higher reaches as well as the hinterland and valley,” he added.

He said that every personnel has been advised to have minimum inconvenience of the local population.

At Baltal, army’s 3 sector commander Atul Rajput said, “Keeping in view the last year’s natural calamity, earth-moving equipment has been placed at the forward areas.”

Second batch of over 4,400 devotees begins pilgrimage

The second batch of more than 4,400 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Saturday in a secured convoy on a pilgrimage to the cave shrine.

The pilgrims left the base camp in the morning in a convoy of 188 vehicles. With this, the number of pilgrims who left for the Amarnath cave shrine from the Jammu base camp has reached 7,904, officials said.

They said 2,733 devotees left in 94 vehicles for Pahalgam around 4.50 am and 1,683 pilgrims left in a fleet of 92 vehicles for the Baltal base camp nearly an hour earlier.

‘Aarti’ performed at cave shrine

As the first batch of pilgrims started the journey towards the cave shrine, an “Aarti” was performed at the shrine, officials from Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board said in a video.

Jammu admn detects 300 fake registrations

Jammu district administration, along with police, detected about 300 fake registration permits for the Amarnath Yatra on Friday.

Jammu deputy commissioner Avny Lavasa said that “An FIR has been filed in this matter and a police investigation is underway.”

She advised the pilgrims to “register only from the official website of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board or the designated registration counters.” The deputy commissioner urged the pilgrims “to verify their registration permits to avoid any kind of inconvenience during the holy yatra.”

L-G holds review meet

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a review meeting on control room operations set up at Raj Bhawan for Amarnath Yatra.

Sinha reviewed queue management, deployment of security personnel, women constables, langers and security at lower cave, railings and heli services and appreciated the authorities concerned.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board’s (SASB) control room is working 24x7 and co-ordinating with various stakeholders on the ground to ensure hassle-free pilgrimage.

“A big push has been made to improve the facilities for pilgrims and to provide best of comfort to make the spiritual journey a pleasurable experience,” the L-G Sinha said.

(with agency inputs)

