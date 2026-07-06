Amarnath Yatra: Massive surge in pilgrim numbers this year, says LG

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camp at Anantnag and Pahalgam, respectively, to review the arrangements of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha during a visit to Nunwan Base Camp, in Pahalgam on Sunday. (@manojsinha_)

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“I have keenly witnessed the past four editions of the yatra. And this time there has been a massive increase in the number of pilgrims,” Sinha told the media.

Since the start of yatra on Friday more than 38,000 yatris from different parts of the country have performed darshan at the holy cave amid tight security arrangements.

Sinha expressed concern that amid the rush, there has been a large influx of pilgrims who are without registration.

“People are also coming in large numbers without registration. J&K administration and Shrine Board have collaborated for better facilities for the yatra. I request the devotees, who are without registration, to wait for their turns,” he said.

Citing the Supreme Court guidelines regarding the pilgrim limit, Sinha said, “ It can’t be increased.That is why it is my request to follow the system in place,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing concern over reports of certain travel agents facilitating fake registrations, resulting in pilgrims arriving at the Yatra without proper verification, the LG directed the police and concerned authorities to identify such people and take strict legal action against those found involved in fraudulent registration practices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing concern over reports of certain travel agents facilitating fake registrations, resulting in pilgrims arriving at the Yatra without proper verification, the LG directed the police and concerned authorities to identify such people and take strict legal action against those found involved in fraudulent registration practices. {{/usCountry}}

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At the Nunwan base camp, LG’s discussions with officials focused on key aspects including movement of pilgrims, security measures, accommodation facilities, registration progress, and other logistical requirements essential for hassle-free holy Yatra. “I directed officials to prioritise the safety, security, and convenience of all pilgrims, while ensuring that every devotee of Baba Barfani is made aware of the importance of valid registration with designated dates to minimize waiting times,” Sinha said.

“During the visit, I interacted with pilgrims and assured them that Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and all yatra management departments are working tirelessly to ensure a safe, smooth, and hassle-free spiritual journey,” he said.

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Sinha also reviewed the ground situation and pilgrim facilities at the Chandanwari camp today.