Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu for a day

No batch of fresh pilgrims will be allowed to leave for the cave shrine of Shri Amarnath from Jammu city on Saturday morning. (PTI File Photo)

A top official told HT that the decision has been taken in view of the fourth anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 and 35-A.

“As a precautionary measure the yatra shall remain suspended from Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Saturday,” he said.

Intelligence inputs had suggested a possible terror strike during the ongoing pilgrimage.

Since July 1 when the pilgrimage began, a total of 4,10,231pilgrims have so far visited the shrine. The 62-day long pilgrimage will conclude on August 31.