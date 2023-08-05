Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu for a day

Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu for a day

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Aug 05, 2023 12:50 AM IST

No batch of fresh pilgrims will be allowed to leave for the cave shrine of Shri Amarnath from Jammu city on Saturday morning. A top official told HT that the decision has been taken in view of the fourth anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 and 35-A.

No batch of fresh pilgrims will be allowed to leave for the cave shrine of Shri Amarnath from Jammu city on Saturday morning.

No batch of fresh pilgrims will be allowed to leave for the cave shrine of Shri Amarnath from Jammu city on Saturday morning. (PTI File Photo)
No batch of fresh pilgrims will be allowed to leave for the cave shrine of Shri Amarnath from Jammu city on Saturday morning. (PTI File Photo)

A top official told HT that the decision has been taken in view of the fourth anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 and 35-A.

“As a precautionary measure the yatra shall remain suspended from Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Saturday,” he said.

Intelligence inputs had suggested a possible terror strike during the ongoing pilgrimage.

Since July 1 when the pilgrimage began, a total of 4,10,231pilgrims have so far visited the shrine. The 62-day long pilgrimage will conclude on August 31.

