Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu for a day
Aug 05, 2023 12:50 AM IST
No batch of fresh pilgrims will be allowed to leave for the cave shrine of Shri Amarnath from Jammu city on Saturday morning. A top official told HT that the decision has been taken in view of the fourth anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 and 35-A.
No batch of fresh pilgrims will be allowed to leave for the cave shrine of Shri Amarnath from Jammu city on Saturday morning.
A top official told HT that the decision has been taken in view of the fourth anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 and 35-A.
“As a precautionary measure the yatra shall remain suspended from Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Saturday,” he said.
Intelligence inputs had suggested a possible terror strike during the ongoing pilgrimage.
Since July 1 when the pilgrimage began, a total of 4,10,231pilgrims have so far visited the shrine. The 62-day long pilgrimage will conclude on August 31.
- Topics
- Suspension
- Cave Shrine