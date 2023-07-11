Amarnath Yatri dies of cardiac arrest in J&K’s Ramban

A 59-year old Amarnath pilgrim died of cardiac arrest at the district hospital in Ramban on Monday, said officials.

The deceased was identified as Satish Suryavansham, son of Govind Ram of Lakshar in Gwalior.

Ramban deputy magistrate Mussarat Islam said, “the pilgrim complained of heartache at Yatri Niwas in Ramban on Monday. He was immediately shifted to district hospital Ramban for treatment. The doctors at the hospital tried to resuscitate him but unfortunately he at 12.10 pm.”

It was a case of myocardial infarction, he added.

The DC informed that the pilgrim,on way to the holy cave shrine, had been staying at Yatri Niwas in Ramban for the past four days along with his wife and brother following damage to the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

His mortal remains are being shifted to government medical college Jammu from where they will be sent to his home in Gwalior.

