Amateur meet: Ahlawat takes lead on Day 1 at Chandigarh Golf Club

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 11, 2024 09:48 AM IST

As many as 88 top amateur golfers from all over the country will compete over the next two days in a stroke play event

Anant Singh Ahlawat from Haryana took the lead on Day 1 of the 123rd All India Amateur Golf Championship, shooting a brilliant round of -2(70) at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday. Anant started the round with a birdie on hole 1 itself and maintained a steady pace to finish a great round. Four players - Arin Ahuja, Akshat Sharma, Aryav Shah, and Manoj S - are tied for the second place after shooting rounds of -1(71). Only 32 players will qualify for the match play round, which will commence on Thursday. After round 1, 10 players are tied for the 32nd spot. In case of any ties after round 2, the 32nd spot will be decided by an exciting play off on hole 1 onwards. As many as 88 top amateur golfers from all over the country will compete over the next two days in a stroke play event.

A player in action during the All India Amateur Golf Championship at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
A player in action during the All India Amateur Golf Championship at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

