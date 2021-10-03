Ambala: 17 protesting farmers booked for rioting, unlawful assembly

A day after several senior BJP leaders were unable to attend a party meeting in Ambala’s Barara purportedly due to farmer’s protests, the police booked 17 farmers under charges of rioting, unlawful assembly and others including district BKU (Charuni) chief Malkit Singh.

As per the FIR lodged on the complaint of security agent Surendra Singh, more than 200 farmers had gathered outside Bansal Palace to show black flags and raise anti-government slogans.

“Despite warnings, the protest had gone violent, where the farmers had pushed several police officers and also blocked a major road,” he said.

Police used water cannons to disperse the crowd during which a farmer also got injured, DSP Rajnish Kumar had said. The case was lodged under Sections 148, 149, 186, 188, 332, 341 and 353 of the IPC at Barara police station.