Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala: 17 protesting farmers booked for rioting, unlawful assembly
chandigarh news

Ambala: 17 protesting farmers booked for rioting, unlawful assembly

Published on Oct 03, 2021 03:20 AM IST
Police had used water cannons to disperse protesting farmers during which a farmer also got injured in Ambala. (Yogendra Kumar)
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

A day after several senior BJP leaders were unable to attend a party meeting in Ambala’s Barara purportedly due to farmer’s protests, the police booked 17 farmers under charges of rioting, unlawful assembly and others including district BKU (Charuni) chief Malkit Singh.

As per the FIR lodged on the complaint of security agent Surendra Singh, more than 200 farmers had gathered outside Bansal Palace to show black flags and raise anti-government slogans.

“Despite warnings, the protest had gone violent, where the farmers had pushed several police officers and also blocked a major road,” he said.

Police used water cannons to disperse the crowd during which a farmer also got injured, DSP Rajnish Kumar had said. The case was lodged under Sections 148, 149, 186, 188, 332, 341 and 353 of the IPC at Barara police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PU math professor IBS Passi passes away

Third wave: Chandigarh procures 8 essential Covid drugs on Centre’s recommendation

Watering plants in rain lands NHAI staffer in a soup in Ludhiana

Refusing Shradh food lands Ludhiana man in hospital with stab wounds
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP