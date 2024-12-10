Ambala: 3 friends killed as car hits divider while trying to save stray animal

Three friends were tragically killed after reportedly swerving their car to avoid hitting a stray animal near Kali Platoon flyover on the Ambala-Delhi highway in Ambala Cantt on Sunday night. The mangled remains of the victims’ car. (HT)

The deceased were identified as Virender Singh, alias John, and Rahul, who hailed from Shahabad, Kurukshetra, and Ashok, a resident of Ambala City. They were all in their 30s.

According to police, Virender and Rahul were headed to drop Ashok off at his home in a Hyundai Verna.

On the way, as they crossed the railway station, an animal suddenly appeared in front of their car. In an attempt to avoid hitting the animal, Virender made a sharp turn. But the car ended up hitting and jumping over the road divider, before colliding head-on with a canter coming from the opposite direction. The impact killed the three friends and left the sedan completely mangled.

No complaint had been lodged till the filing of this report. After autopsies at the local civil hospital, the bodies were handed over to the families for last rites, police added.