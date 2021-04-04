IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala advocate faked stabbing to frame neighbours: Police
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Ambala advocate faked stabbing to frame neighbours: Police

An advocate, who had been stabbed in his chamber in Ambala, had inflicted the injury on himself with the help of his relatives, to frame his neighbours, police said on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 12:00 AM IST

An advocate, who had been stabbed in his chamber in Ambala, had inflicted the injury on himself with the help of his relatives, to frame his neighbours, police said on Saturday.

Salinder Mohan, 40, had reached the hospital with a knife lodged in his chest. The attempted murder had sent shock waves through the legal fraternity as advocates questioned their safety inside their chambers.

In his complaint, Mohan, had accused two of his neighbours and some other men of stabbing him in his chamber over a property dispute. The incident had taken place in November.

Investigating officer Sultan Singh said his neighbours, Raju and Gurcharan, had been arrested but they claimed that they had not been involved in the attack and that Mohan was trying to frame them.

CCTV footage shows that Mohan’s relatives had attacked him on his say so. “Mohan was arrested, taken into remand and then sent to judicial custody, as per the court orders,” said Ram Kumar, Ambala City police station in-charge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP