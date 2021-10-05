Ambala Cantonment: Indian Army Chief visits Kharga Corps

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited the Ambala Cantonment based Kharga Corps on Monday to review operational preparedness and laid the wreath at the Vijay Smarak in remembrance of the sacrifices made by soldiers of the Indian Army in the past 50 years.

General Naravane addressed a special Sainik Sammelan at the Raina Auditorium, where he lauded the exemplary zeal displayed by all ranks of the corps during every operation till date.

A statement issued by the army said that Naravane also motivated all ranks to dedicate themselves towards achieving the highest professional and operational standards set by the Corps.

“The Kharga Corps was raised to battle at Krishna Nagar in West Bengal under the leadership of Lt General TN Raina, MVC (Later General TN Raina, COAS). The Corps has earned distinction in various battles since and developed into a mighty fighting force with immense capacity and versatility,” the statement reads.

The chief also visited Air Force Station, where a historic affiliation of 17 Squadron of Indian Air force with the Sikh Light Infantry of Indian Army was formally signed at a solemn ceremony in the presence of Air Marshal Amit Dev, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command.

The ceremony was also marked by aerobatics display by the Rafale aircraft and a display on the ground by the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment.

“The affiliation of the Regiment with the Rafale Squadron of Western Air Command will assist in the development of mutual understanding of joint ethos, capability, limitations and core competencies of both services through a common understanding of military tactical doctrines and concepts in the contemporary conflict environment,” another statement reads.