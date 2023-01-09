Ambala Cantt entry gate to be named after Bhagat Singh: Vij

: Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Sunday announced that the Ambala Cantonment entry gate opposite the railway station will be named after Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. He was speaking at Mahesh Nagar during an event to lay foundation stone of a new road from Tangri Bandh to NH-44. “To install a new statue of Bhagat Singh, I’ve sanctioned a fund of ₹50 lakh to municipal council. The entry gate will now be known as Bhagat Singh Chowk,” the minister said. He further said that the road worth ₹11 crore will provide an alternate route for Cantonment residents for the highway and the grain market.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON