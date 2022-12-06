Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala: Car with bodies of four of family found in canal

Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:57 AM IST

Four members of a family were killed after their car purportedly fell into the Narwana Branch canal near Ismailpur village in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala:

The victims, Kulbir Singh, 40; Kamaljit, 38; Jashanpreet, 16; and Sukhpreet,11, all residents of Tiwana village in Mohali district, had been missing since Sunday. It is unclear where the mishap took place.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that divers fished out the Maruti 800 around 4 pm. The vehicle was found nearly 30-km from district headquarters.

Station house officer, Naggal police station, Anant Ram said, “Inquest proceedings have been initiated and the bodies have been sent to the district civil hospital. An autopsy will be carried out in the presence of family members on Tuesday. So far, it seems to be an accident. However, a probe is on.”

