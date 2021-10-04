Ambala couple held for suicide attempt atop mosque

A local man and his wife were arrested on charges of attempt to suicide and for outraging religious feelings, the police said on Sunday.

Sufi Imran Khan, the president of Haryana Muslim Committee, told the police that the 30-year-old man had climbed atop the terrace of Ramkishan Masjid, along with his family, and threatened to commit suicide using petrol.

However, the incident was averted after locals got involved and the duo was held by the police. A case under Sections 309 (Attempt to commit suicide) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.