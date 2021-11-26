Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ambala: Dilapidated Barara bus stand cries for attention
chandigarh news

Ambala: Dilapidated Barara bus stand cries for attention

The public toilets at Barara bus stand are filthy and without doors, besides a continuous source of unbearable foul smell
The Barara bus stand, about 50km from the Ambala district headquarters, is in a dilapidated condition. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 02:01 AM IST
ByBhavey Nagpal

The bus stand of Ambala’s Barara sub-division, about 50km from the district headquarters, is in a dilapidated condition. The bus stand was inaugurated in 1990.

The public convenience facilities at the terminal, which is spread across around four acres of land, are filthy and without doors, besides a continuous source of unbearable foul smell. The RO drinking water system at the premises is out of order.

Since the bus stand doesn’t have a waiting area for passengers, most of them prefer getting onto a bus from the exit gate, Dharamveer, a social activist, said. “Government and private buses for Ambala, Yamunanagar, Delhi and other nearby towns are available here. The situation has not changed even after Barara got its own municipal council recently. There is no provision of sweeping and a pond full of garbage behind the bus stand adds to the woes of the people,” he added.

Last week, Congress MLA from Mullana, Varun Chaudhary, under whose constituency the area comes, visited the terminus. “It seems that it has not been renovated since it was opened. The ladies toilet doesn’t have a door. The ceiling is coming off here and there and loose wires can be seen hanging. This is an example how a public property shouldn’t look like,” the legislator added.



Chaudhary further said that he has highlighted the issue before the transport department and will also raise it in the upcoming assembly session.

Joginder Rawal, roadways’ general manager at Ambala depot, who took charge on Monday, said that he’ll visit the site this week and order early restoration of basic facilities.

