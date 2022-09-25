Ambala division to expand ‘one station, one product’ to 13 railway stations

: Following a positive response from passengers to the cart under ‘one station one product’ scheme at the Chandigarh railway station, the Ambala division is set to expand the facility at 13 other stations spread across Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh to promote local products and give employment to skilled artisans.

Since it was set up on April 9 under a pilot project, the stall owners of wooden carving products have earned a total revenue of ₹ 13,46,102 by selling 8,085 articles till September 20, in several spells that were expanded as per the vendor’s interest or other reasons.

Now, the division is inviting vendors for 13 such outlets that are expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month. Total 750 stalls will be opened in the country under the phase.

Hari Mohan, senior divisional commercial manager, Ambala division said that the scheme aims to include such artists from marginalised sections of the society, who possess enough skills, but could not get a proper platform.

“To encourage them, the railway will provide a stall free of cost to exhibit their products on a nominal registration fee of ₹ 1,000 for 15 days and ₹ 2,000 for one month from the selected applicant. The mode of selection will be like a lottery system through a box kept at all the locations. The motive of the scheme is not to earn revenue for railways, but to promote ‘vocal for local’ and provide self-employment to skilled artisans,” the official told the HT.

Mohan said that the state-of-the art stalls, designed by National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad, will be placed by Sunday at all the sites, following which tenders will be invited, under which all applicants will be given a chance in rotation period and this allotment will be strictly based on priority.

These include wooden carving products at Saharanpur, handloom items at Ambala Cantt, jaggery and shakkar at Barara, processed food items at Rajpura and Sirhind, phulkari items at Patiala, ceramic products at Kalka, handicraft items at Shimla, steel utensils at Yamunanagar and Punjabi jutti at Dhuri, Barnala and Abohar stations.

Officials said that the project was first introduced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the union budget for the current financial year and launched for the preservation of traditional crafts and small enterprises, further encouraging local artisans and manufacturers.

They said that this will promote the indigenous products and provide an opportunity to earn livelihood through skill development of the local artisans, weavers, craftswomen, self-help groups, NGOs and others. ENDS

