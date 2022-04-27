Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala ex-councillor’s wife held weeks after dodging arrest in NDPS case
chandigarh news

Ambala ex-councillor’s wife held weeks after dodging arrest in NDPS case

Authorities had in an April 6-raid arrested Ambala ex-councillor Rajesh Kumar and his son Prince, but his wife, also accused in the NDPS case had managed to flee
Police arrested the wife of Ambala ex-councillor Rajesh Kuamr weeks after she dodged arrest in NDPS case. (HT File)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Weeks after allegedly fleeing from police custody amid an attack on a police team in Ambala Cantonment’s Deha Colony, authorities on Monday night arrested the accused woman, who is the wife of former independent councillor Rajesh Kumar.

The accused, identified as Guddi who has been booked under multiple drug-related cases, was arrested near Topkhana on Monday night following a tip-off. Her husband is serving prison time.

The April 6 incident

A team from the housing board colony police post had on April 6 raided the former councillor’s house looking to arrest Guddi in a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case.

Police said the family and neighbours started pelting stones during the raid. Authorities had at the time managed to arrest Rajesh Kumar and his son Prince, but others managed to flee.

Inspector Naresh Kumar, station in-charge of the Cantt police station, said 260 gm of heroin and 1,500 intoxicating tablets were seized from a godown owned by the ex-councillor by another police team later in the day.

“She is wanted in major drug-related offences and an attempted murder case on the police team. She was presented before a court on Tuesday and taken into remand till April 30,” the inspector said.

Defence advocate Sunil Anand had earlier said that Prince was released on a regular bail last week, while other two of his siblings were also granted anticipatory bail in the attempted murder case by a local court.

Son held for illegal land acquisition

In a separate case, police arrested the couple’s other son Vishal for allegedly taking over a government land in Ambala Cantt. A complaint was lodged by an executive officer of Ambala Sadar municipal council, following which the godown was demolished in an anti-encroachment drive in the area on April 21.

