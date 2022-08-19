Ambala: Jailed gangster Monu Rana, nephew booked for extortion bid

Police have booked jailed gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, and his nephew Yuvraj Singh for trying to extort ₹20,000 from a parking’s caretaker in Ambala’s Mullana.

In his complaint, Ravi Kashyap, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, said he worked as the caretaker of vehicle parking at a private university in Mullana town.

“On August 13, I received a WhatsApp call by a man claiming to be Monu Rana. He demanded ₹20,000 per month as protection money and threatened to kill me if I didn’t pay. The caller said he will send his nephew Yuvraj to collect the amount. Later in the day, a man came to the parking with two more men and demanded ₹20,000,” Kashyap told the police.

When he refused to pay, the man threatened him that Monu and Yuvraj will have him killed if he didn’t relent. While leaving, they threatened to shoot him if the money was not arranged within a couple of days, Kashyap alleged.

On his complaint, police booked Monu and Yuvraj under Sections 386 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mullana police station.

According to police, Monu is currently lodged in Kurukshetra Jail, while Yuvraj also has a criminal background, but remains at large.

As per court process, Monu will be brought on production remand in connection with the extortion case. He was arrested in January this year for conspiring the double murder in which Mohit Rana, a gangster with purported ties with the Bhupi Rana gang, and his friend Vishal, alias Bhola, were gunned down in Ambala Cantt.

Monu was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in 2019 in connection with the 2014 murder of Mohammad Mushtaq of Barara, a member of the Bhupi Rana gang.

However, he was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court in October last year on medical grounds.