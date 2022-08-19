Ambala: Jailed gangster Monu Rana, nephew booked for extortion bid
Allegedly called the caretaker of a parking in Ambala’s Mullana and demanded ₹20,000 per month as protection money with the threat to kill him if he didn’t pay
Police have booked jailed gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, and his nephew Yuvraj Singh for trying to extort ₹20,000 from a parking’s caretaker in Ambala’s Mullana.
In his complaint, Ravi Kashyap, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, said he worked as the caretaker of vehicle parking at a private university in Mullana town.
“On August 13, I received a WhatsApp call by a man claiming to be Monu Rana. He demanded ₹20,000 per month as protection money and threatened to kill me if I didn’t pay. The caller said he will send his nephew Yuvraj to collect the amount. Later in the day, a man came to the parking with two more men and demanded ₹20,000,” Kashyap told the police.
When he refused to pay, the man threatened him that Monu and Yuvraj will have him killed if he didn’t relent. While leaving, they threatened to shoot him if the money was not arranged within a couple of days, Kashyap alleged.
On his complaint, police booked Monu and Yuvraj under Sections 386 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mullana police station.
According to police, Monu is currently lodged in Kurukshetra Jail, while Yuvraj also has a criminal background, but remains at large.
As per court process, Monu will be brought on production remand in connection with the extortion case. He was arrested in January this year for conspiring the double murder in which Mohit Rana, a gangster with purported ties with the Bhupi Rana gang, and his friend Vishal, alias Bhola, were gunned down in Ambala Cantt.
Monu was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in 2019 in connection with the 2014 murder of Mohammad Mushtaq of Barara, a member of the Bhupi Rana gang.
However, he was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court in October last year on medical grounds.
-
Two elderly women lose battle to Covid in Mohali, Panchkula
Covid-19 claimed two more lives in Mohali and Panchkula on Thursday, pushing tricity's toll so far this month to 16, compared to 13 in entire July. The patient from Mohali was a 100-year-old woman, who was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The latest fatality in Panchkula was a 78-year-old woman from Sector 10. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 81 cases, followed by Mohali with 72 and Panchkula with 57.
-
Two new swine flu cases detected in Mohali
Two new cases of swine flu have been confirmed by the Mohali health department, taking their number this year to three. The two patients include a 61-year-old man from Omax Silver Burge, Mullanpur, and a 60-year-old woman from Bhopal. According to the health department, the woman had travelled to Shimla for vacation and was brought to a private hospital in Mohali with complaints of respiratory distress.
-
Chandigarh man caught with banned injections, smack
A Manimajra resident was caught with 12 vials of banned injections and 5 gm smack on Wednesday. Police said Bhoora, alias Vkar Ahmed, 36, was found carrying the contraband near Sports Complex, Manimajra. 58 bottles of illicit liquor seized, one held Chandigarh The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a resident of Maloya Colony for possessing 58 bottles of illicit liquor. The accused, Bunty, 31, was caught near EWS Colony, Maloya Colony.
-
Chandigarh mayor holds forth on key issues with home minister Amit Shah
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and held forth on several key issues including allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, and village lal dora. Dhillon was accompanied by senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma and deputy mayor Anup Gupta.
-
Dadumajra landfill: MC issues letter of intent to agency for removal of legacy waste
Moving further towards removal of more than 7.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste piled up at the Dadumajra landfill since 2005, the municipal corporation on Thursday issued the letter of intent (LoI) to the agency finalised for the project. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the agency, Aakanksha Enterprises, had assured MC of processing the targeted within 12 to 18 months. The Dadumajra dumping site was one of the central issues during the last year's civic body elections.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics