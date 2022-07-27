Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ambala man charred to death as car catches fire

A fire broke out in the car after it hit a factory gate near Dinarpur village in Ambala’s Saha town, said police
Ambala police said both the car, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and the man were burnt completely. (AFP Photo/For representation only)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 02:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A man in his 40s was charred to death in Ambala’s Saha town after the car that he was driving reportedly hit a factory gate and caught fire on Monday.

The deceased Amardeep was a resident of Panchkula and was travelling alone.

The incident took place near Dinarpur village on Saha-Panchkula National Highway 73 around 4 pm.

Police said that there was a blast due to the impact of the collision. Both the car, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and the man were burnt completely.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajbir of Saha police station, who is investigating the case, said, The initial probe suggests that the deceased was coming from New Delhi. The body has been kept at the civil hospital in Cantonment, where an autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday.

