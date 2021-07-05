Ambala man held for conducting pre-natal test

An Ambala resident has been arrested for conducting a sex determination test at a private diagnostic centre in Kharar, officials said on Sunday.

The raid was conducted by a joint team of Ambala and Kharar health departments on Saturday and the accused was handed over to the police.

According to the officials, they received a tip-off about illegal pre-natal tests being done by the Ambala man, following which they sent a decoy customer to the accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar. He told the woman that the test would be conducted at a private clinic in Kharar.

Deputy civil surgeon and nodal officer for Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT), Dr Balwinder Kaur, said that a deal to conduct the sex determination test was fixed at ₹20,000 with the tout, out of which ₹10,000 were paid by the decoy in advance.

“However, the man was caught red-handed by our team and ₹8,500 were recovered from him and ₹1,500 from the diagnostic centre,” said Kaur.

Kharar station house officer Ashok Kumar said a case has been registered against Rakesh Kumar under Sections 4, 5, 6 23, 29 of the PCPNDT Act and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.