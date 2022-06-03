Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala man remanded for selling Innova seized from terrorists held in Karnal
chandigarh news

Ambala man remanded for selling Innova seized from terrorists held in Karnal

The CIA-1 unit of the Yamunanagar police brought an Ambala man on production warrant for his alleged involvement in selling a vehicle with fake registration number, which was further used by alleged terrorists who were arrested from Bastara toll plaza in Karnal last month
Accused in custody of the CIA-1 unit of the Yamunanagar police. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The CIA-1 unit of the Yamunanagar police brought an Ambala man on production warrant for his alleged involvement in selling a vehicle with fake registration number, which was further used by alleged terrorists who were arrested from Bastara toll plaza in Karnal last month.

The man, identified as Nitin Sharma, of Mehmoodpur village in Saha block, is in remand till Friday and will be presented before court on Saturday, police said. Earlier, the Karnal police had also interrogated him.

At a press conference, DSP (Bilaspur) Aashish Chaudhary said accused Nitin is among those wanted in the fake RC scam of last year in which six accused were arrested.

“Nitin had provided fake addresses to prime accused Sunil Chitkara and Amit. He told us that he had bought 13 cars from Delhi, of which, seven were sold to a Jammu resident, Ram Narayan Jalwa, who is an ex-army man. He further resold the Innove to Sandeep alias Sunny. Later, it was seized by CIA Karnal with arms and ammunition in May,” Chaudhary said.

RELATED STORIES

The DSP added that Nitin was not familiar with anyone beyond Jalwa, who will be arrested soon.

“He told us that he has sold 70 such vehicles and use to earn around 25,000 profit on each sale. As per probe, 906 cars with fake registration numbers were sold after they were bought from auctions. We have seized 146 of them,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP