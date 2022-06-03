Ambala man remanded for selling Innova seized from terrorists held in Karnal
The CIA-1 unit of the Yamunanagar police brought an Ambala man on production warrant for his alleged involvement in selling a vehicle with fake registration number, which was further used by alleged terrorists who were arrested from Bastara toll plaza in Karnal last month.
The man, identified as Nitin Sharma, of Mehmoodpur village in Saha block, is in remand till Friday and will be presented before court on Saturday, police said. Earlier, the Karnal police had also interrogated him.
At a press conference, DSP (Bilaspur) Aashish Chaudhary said accused Nitin is among those wanted in the fake RC scam of last year in which six accused were arrested.
“Nitin had provided fake addresses to prime accused Sunil Chitkara and Amit. He told us that he had bought 13 cars from Delhi, of which, seven were sold to a Jammu resident, Ram Narayan Jalwa, who is an ex-army man. He further resold the Innove to Sandeep alias Sunny. Later, it was seized by CIA Karnal with arms and ammunition in May,” Chaudhary said.
The DSP added that Nitin was not familiar with anyone beyond Jalwa, who will be arrested soon.
“He told us that he has sold 70 such vehicles and use to earn around ₹25,000 profit on each sale. As per probe, 906 cars with fake registration numbers were sold after they were bought from auctions. We have seized 146 of them,” he added.
