Ambala man severely burned as leaking LPG cylinder triggers blast

A man suffered severe burn injuries and a house was damaged after a leaking LPG cylinder triggered a fire accompanied by a blast here on Tuesday, police said.

A local police team arrived at the scene immediately after receiving news of the incident. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, the incident took place in a house near the village of Kesari railway station, while food was being heated in the kitchen. The gas cylinder pipe suddenly burst, triggering a powerful explosion. The blast was so intense that the house’s concrete walls collapsed and wooden doors were blown off their hinges and thrown a distance away.

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Deepak Kumar, who was inside the kitchen, sustained severe burns. After receiving first aid, he was referred to the hospital in PGIMER Chandigarh in critical condition.

Deepak had returned home in the afternoon to have his meal. Gas had leaked and accumulated in the kitchen and Deepak was unaware of the leak. As soon as he struck a match to heat the food, the gas filling the air instantly ignited.

Hearing the sound of the explosion, nearby villagers rushed to the scene. After a strenuous effort, they managed to pull the burned Deepak out and immediately took him to the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantonment.

A local police team arrived at the scene immediately after receiving news of the incident. The police inspected the debris and have initiated an investigation. Police said that preliminary findings point to a gas leak as the cause, and a thorough investigation is underway.

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