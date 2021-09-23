Ambala man stabs wife to death with kirpan, held

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing his wife to death following an argument at their house in Ambala’s Saha town on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused, Baljinder Singh, 40, a farmer from Kesari village, stabbed the victim, Manjit Kaur, with a kirpan, causing injuries in the stomach and other body parts.

The victim’s brother Jasbir Singh told the police that she got married in 2006, and had an 11-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son.

He alleged that Baljinder often fought with his sister, and he had pacified him several times in the past.

On Tuesday, he received a call from Baljinder’s brother Gurvinder, who shared that Manjit was injured and was being taken to a hospital in Mohra. But she died before he could reach there, Jasbir said in his statement.

Sub-inspector Gurmail Singh, station house officer, Saha police station, said the accused was arrested from his house. He has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim was cremated after an autopsy on Wednesday.