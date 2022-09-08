Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ambala MLA orders black-listing of road contractor

Published on Sep 08, 2022 01:58 AM IST

As per a statement released by Ambala MLA Anil Vij’s office, civic body officials told the minister that the road contractor had refused to work on the project after taking the tender

A local brought the non-completion of a road project to Ambala MLA Anil Vij’s notice. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Haryana home minister and Ambala Cantonment MLA Anil Vij on Wednesday ordered the black-listing of a road contractor for non-completion of a project.

Vij was presiding over a “janata darbar” at the PWD rest house, where a local alleged that the road between Maharaja Dhaba and Sewa Samiti has not been constructed.

As per a statement released by Vij’s office, civic body officials told the minister that the contractor who was allotted the tender has refused to work on the project.

