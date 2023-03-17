Ambala: Nine arrested with nine quintals of stolen electric wires

Ambala police arrested nine persons for allegedly stealing electrical wires weighing more than nine quintals, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Ankush, Sandeep, Happy, Ranjeet, Aneesh Kumar, Vishal, Rohit, Gursewak, and Rajan. The SP said with their arrest, at least 27 cases have been solved. “About three quintals of 50mm aluminium wire, 2.47 quintals of 30mm wire, 3.5kg copper wire besides two cutters and as many bikes were seized,” he added. The CIA-1 unit of police with the accused and stolen wires and bikes recovered from them in Ambala on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Classical music convention to begin at Tagore Theatre today

Pracheen Kala Kendra will be holding three-day 52nd All India Bhaskar Rao Nritya and Sangeet Sammelan from Friday at the Tagore Theatre in Sector 18. The convention will feature all three branches of classical music.It will be inaugurated by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit. The first day will see a vocal recital by Shri Prasad Khaparde and Odishi dance by Vidushi Geeta Mahalik and troupe.

45 shortlisted during Mohali job fair

Mohali administration on Thursday organised a job fair which was attended by 107 applicants, 45 of whom were shortlisted. DBEE deputy director Meenakshi Goyal said mega job fairs/placement camps will be organised every Thursday (one day earlier in case of public holiday).

Emergency rescue training programme held

Twelve-day Aapda Mitra community volunteers training organised at Phase-6 government college ended on Thursday. Total 200 volunteers participated in the training on first aid, floods, CBRN emergencies, and mock drills. The project sponsored by NDMA Delhi and SDMA Punjab was organised by Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration.

Manimajra man arrested with 5.2g heroin

Chandigarh Police arrested one Mohd Paliv, 24, of Manimajra with 5.2 gram heroin in his possession near bus stand on March 15, officials said on Thursday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Manimajra police station.

One caught with stolen bike

A 27-year-old man, Sonu Kumar, of Kajheri in Sector 52, Chandigarh, was caught with stolen motorcycle, police said on Thursday. He was nabbed during a checking in Sector 48 on March 15. A case of bike theft was registered at the Sector-34 police station.

Woman among 4 held for gambling

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested for gambling in Chandigarh. The accused are Rubina, who was caught with ₹13,700; Manoj, who got caught with ₹10,630; Suresh Kumar and Gorakh Singh. The police recovered ₹4,100 from their possession. They were later released on bail.

Mauli Jagran resident nabbed under Arms Act

A Mauli Jagran resident was arrested with spring actuated knife on Thursday. Rahul alias Chochla has been booked under the Arms Act for carrying the illegal knife. As per police records, he has several cases of rioting and physical assault on women registered against him.

CHB holds demolition drive in Maloya

The estate branch of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Thursday demolished building violations in six dwelling units at Maloya. These building violations were in the shape of cantilevers, RCC staircase and mumty. CHB is computing the cost of demolitions that will be recovered from the allottees and in case of non-payment, their allotments are liable to be cancelled. CHB CEO Yashpal Garg said building violations may lead to structure safety issues not only for the particular unit but also for the adjoining unit. Any violations will be demolished at the allottees’ risk and cost.