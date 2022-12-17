Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ambala patwari among two held for taking bribe

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 17, 2022 10:56 PM IST

A Haryana Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said the patwari halka Naggal, Ambala, was held with ₹25,000 bribe money, while the Yamunanagar cop was caught accepting a bribe of ₹5,000

Vigilance arrested an Ambala patwari and a cop from Yamnunagar for taking bribes. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Haryana’s Vigilance Bureau has arrested two men including a halka patwari, a cop in Yamunanagar for allegedly accepting bribes, officials said on Saturday.

A spokesperson said the bureau arrested Virender Cheema, patwari halka Naggal, Ambala, with 25,000 bribe money.

“He has taken the bribe from the complainant in lieu of separation of land khewat. When the patwari demanded a bribe, the complainant approached the Vigilance Bureau. After verifying the complaint, a team laid a trap and arrested him red-handed with the bribe money,” a statement read.

In another case, a team arrested Ajay Kumar, a head constable posted with Yamunanagar Police, while accepting a bribe of 5,000 in lieu of completing investigation in an accident case registered at the Radaur police station.

Two cases were registered against the accused at the respective Bureau police stations and investigation is underway, the spokesperson added.

