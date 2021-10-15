Ambala: Public health dept serves household notices after MC chief flags fewer sewage connections

Days after the commissioner of Ambala Municipal Corporation (MC), Dhirendra Khadgata, inspected all 20 wards with a spotlight on sewage issues, the officials of the public health engineering department (PHED) has said that notices were being served and camps would be organised to handover sewage connections at a faster pace.

After a weeklong exercise of visiting wards along with a team of MC engineers and officials, to hear public grievances through area councillors, Khadgata said that sewerage issues were arising due to fewer household connections and to avoid sewage or wastewater getting mixed into stormwater drains, the connections were a must.

BJP councillor from ward number 7, Manish Anand, said that residents in his area face foul smell due to sewage and waterlogging, as most have not taken connections. Mandour village and the adjoining area is the most affected where notices have been served, he added.

Dinesh Gaba, executive engineer of PHED in Ambala said that a joint team of his department and the MC are also checking the sewage lines and drains, to minimize the problems arising out of it.

“Notices and reminders are also being served to the residents through SAKSHAM Yuva, who will also inform them about the benefits of taking sewage connections. Finally, we can recommend action on households with no connections, to the MC that has the enforcement authority,” he said.

As per the latest data available, the department has served 550 notices and 248 second reminders to the residents, an official said.

At several wards, the residents complained of waterlogging, lighting, stray animals, garbage collection, poor situation of roads and parks etc to Khadgata during his visit.

“The situation of roads and lighting is fine. We found some encroachments on a sewer ditch that will be demolished. The process to shift dairies at two designated locations has been started. For maintenance of parks, the Residents Welfare Associations (RWA) can avail the facility of funds from MC at ₹3 per square meters,” the MC Chief had said.