Ambala pvt schools want physical classes to resume

Members of two private schools’ bodies from Ambala met Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal in Chandigarh on Tuesday and demanded that physical classes be allowed to resume with Covid norms in place.

Representatives from Integrated Private School Welfare Society (IPSS) and Haryana Progressive Schools Conference (HPSC) also suggested a plan for reopening of schools in the state.

Saurabh Kapoor, president of IPSS, said that if the number of Covid cases in an area is low, schools should be allowed to open at full strength. If cases are moderate, 50% students should be allowed to attend classes and if the cases are high, 33% of the total strength should be allowed to attend on optional basis.

“This decision should be dynamic and reviewed every week. The government should also constitute a monitoring committee, comprising education and health department officials and private school owners, who should be allowed to decide if schools will reopen,” Kapoor said.

Pal told Hindustan Times that the demands will be forwarded to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and a decision will be taken soon.

Private school owners also protested at various districts in the state last week after the government directed educational institutes to remain closed till April 30.

However, Kanwar Pal criticised the protesters and said that conditions don’t allow for the schools to remain open.

The Ambala school owners also opposed the decision of the district education officer (DEO) to not take annual charges from students while giving school leaving certificates.