Ambala: Reading material for competitive exams to be made available at govt schools

The Ambala administration has decided to make reading material for competitive exams available at libraries in government schools.

The initiative is the brainchild of deputy commissioner Vikram, who kicked off the project from Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Saha’s Samlehri village on Tuesday.

In the first leg, out of 93 senior secondary schools in the district, 22 have been provided with material like books, magazines and career charts, which will help students prepare for competitive exams.

“Here, students can prepare for UPSC, judiciary and banking exams among others. Books and other material will be made available to them according to their interest and by the end of this month, we are expecting to cover all schools in the district,” said Vikram.

On being asked about career counselling, the DC said, “We will provide booklets at these schools containing all requisite details like best colleges and their cut-offs. School teachers will also help students with their queries related to career options.” Vikram added that he also wants to get experts from various fields to interact with the students.

“It’s tough to decide what to do in future, once you’re about to complete schooling, but counselling can help,” the DC said.