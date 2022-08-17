Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala Ring Road project: Farmers given 107 crore as compensation for land

Ambala Ring Road project: Farmers given 107 crore as compensation for land

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 02:25 AM IST
Haryana home minister and Ambala Cantonment MLA Anil Vij handed cheques worth ₹107 crore to farmers whose land had been acquired for the Ambala Ring Road project
As many as 253 farmers from six villages were provided compensation under the first phase at a ceremony organised at PWD Rest House in the Cantonment. (HT PHOTO )
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Haryana home minister and Ambala Cantonment MLA Anil Vij on Tuesday handed over cheques worth 107 crore to farmers whose land had been acquired for the Ambala Ring Road project on Tuesday.

As many as 253 farmers from six villages were provided compensation under the first phase at a ceremony organised at PWD Rest House in the Cantonment.

Vij said the amount will be directly transferred into farmers’ accounts through RTGS, and cheques were only given as a ceremonial gesture.

“Under the project, 600 crore will be given to farmers whose land has been acquired. The ring road will ease traffic congestion in the city, giving vehicles coming from Hisar, Chandigarh, and Amritsar that are bound for Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand or Himachal Pradesh will have an option to bypass Ambala,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP