Ambala saw 56% increase in NDPS cases this year: Cops

Over the past year, Ambala witnessed a 56% increase in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act , officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said as many as 142 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against 91 last year. The Haryana Police also seized 5.5kg heroine from Ambala this year, five times the quantity seized in 2021.

Cops seized 1,700 kg poppy husk this year against a quintal last year, 18 kg opium against 11kg last year, 233g cannabis against 212g in 2021, and 1,950 banned injections against 213 last year. On the source of the contraband, Randhawa said, “The source of most commercial quantity seizures was traced to New Delhi.”

This year, there was also a 400% increase in arrests for public drinking. As many as 258 people were arrested for public intoxication as opposed to 49 last year. Liquor recovery under the Excise Act also registered a nearly 200% increase, rising from 209 to 619, the SP said,

As many as 82 cases were registered under the Arms Act against 29 last year, and 718 cases were registered under the Public Gambling Act against 541 last year, as per police data.

10% drop in murder cases

“There was a 10% drop in murder cases and 60% decrease in cases of dacoity,” said Randhawa. Murder cases dropped to 27 to 30, while dacoity cases dropped from 10 to four.

12% increase in burglary

The number of burglaries also registered a 12% increase, climbing from 416 to 469, while snatching incidents remained roughly the same as last year.

“We have been also able to check motor vehicle thefts. There was a 12% reduction this year (from 580 to 512).”

On Friday, the SP also chaired a meeting to monitor crime, which was attended by all stations and unit in-charges, who were instructed to curb cases of murder, attempted murder, dacoity, vehicle theft, transformer theft, and ATM fraud.

