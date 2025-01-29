Menu Explore
SHO held for taking 30k bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 29, 2025 07:28 AM IST

The ACB said that Kumar, who was posted as SHO Barara since August 16, 2023, will be presented before a court.



The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday said that it arrested an inspector-rank police officer posted as station house officer (SHO) of Barara police station in Ambala for allegedly accepting a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000. (Getty Images/ Representational image)


The cop was identified as inspector Gulshan Kumar, who was nabbed red-handed by an ACB team from Ambala at the SHO’s office.

The bureau said that a local complainant approached them and stated that he is engaged in providing soil to the highway authorities for the Ambala-Shamli expressway.

The complainant alleged that the SHO asked for 30,000 as monthly bribe for passing trucks under the jurisdiction of his police station.

Following the complaint, a case was registered, and a team raided the police station and arrested the SHO red-handed while taking the bribe.

The ACB said that Kumar, who was posted as SHO Barara since August 16, 2023, will be presented before a court.

