Ambala: 2 female cops booked for not lodging FIR in rape case

Over 10 months after they didn’t register an FIR after a minor girl’s rape was reported to them in February, two female cops with the Ambala police have been booked for disobeying directions of law.

The two cops, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Daya Rani and head constable Beant Kaur, are posted at the Women police station in Ambala.

A police spokesperson, quoting superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, said on February 2 this year, a minor girl had complained to the station about being raped by a man named Shubham.

“An investigation was marked to Daya and Beant, but they didn’t register an FIR under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. Taking cognizance of the matter, an investigation was carried out by sub-inspector (SI) Devender Kaur, the then station in-charge of Women police station. According to the probe report, the duo was found guilty of not taking appropriate action under the said section and failed to discharge their duties…” a police statement read.

Consequently, on the complaint of SI Devender Kaur, the two cops were booked under Section 166-A (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person) of the Indian Penal Code at the Baldev Nagar police station on Monday.

In her complaint, SI Devender said she was not told about the complaint in February and her signature was taken on the case file citing the matter as routine.

ASI facing suspension

Meanwhile, SP Randhawa said departmental suspension will be ordered against ASI Daya, who had been absent from duty, while Beant was currently posted in Yamunanagar.

He added that SI Devender had taken up the probe in August, but it lingered due to jurisdiction issues between three police stations: “It was also found that the accused and ASI Daya were in contact with each other and were trying to settle the case with the victim.”

