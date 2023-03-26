Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala-based travel agent held for duping Kurukshetra woman of 15 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 26, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Acting on a complaint of a woman, the Kurukshetra police have arrested a travelling agent for duping her of 15 lakh on the pretext of sending her son to the USA.

The accused Gurjit Singh alias Kala, a resident of Kesari village of Ambala district refused to return the money and passport of the woman’s son after failing to send him to the USA.
The police said that the accused has been identified as Gurjit Singh alias Kala, a resident of Kesari village of Ambala district. In her complaint, the victim alleged that her son wanted to go abroad, and they met Gurjit, who promised to send her son to the USA. Singh demanded 15 lakh. But instead of sending her son to the USA, her son was sent to Russia and then Uzbekistan. Eventually, her son was sent back to India from Ethiopia.

Later the accused refused to return the money and passport. Singh also threatened them with dire consequences if they disclosed this to the police. On her complaint, the accused was booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and Immigration Act.

